Conflux Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $163.95 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $938.79 million and $163.95 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network token can currently be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 46.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00059062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.51 or 0.00216943 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $546.07 or 0.00943902 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00050969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00078014 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00029687 BTC.

Conflux Network Token Profile

Conflux Network’s total supply is 695,461,792 tokens. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.