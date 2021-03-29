ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Lifted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,947 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,942 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,228,000 after buying an additional 5,142,130 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $185,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,393 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. Barclays upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $55.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.49. The company has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

