Constellation Market Capitalization Reaches $109.61 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. Constellation has a total market cap of $109.61 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Constellation has traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation token can currently be bought for $0.0865 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00022826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00048657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.18 or 0.00628118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00067184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00025008 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Token Trading

