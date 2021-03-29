Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Securities

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 39.17% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $15.09 on Monday. Constellium has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -79.42 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Constellium by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Constellium by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 32,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

