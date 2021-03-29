Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Securities

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 39.17% from the company’s current price.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th.
Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $15.09 on Monday. Constellium has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -79.42 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Constellium by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Constellium by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 32,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.
Constellium Company Profile
Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
