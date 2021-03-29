Content Neutrality Network (CNN) One Day Volume Tops $218,947.00

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $6.26 million and approximately $218,947.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00048809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.15 or 0.00625174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00067096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00025122 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network (CRYPTO:CNN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

