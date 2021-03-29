Content Value Network (CVNT) Price Up 27,802.5% This Week

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Content Value Network has a total market capitalization of $2.49 billion and approximately $755,140.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Content Value Network has traded 27,802.5% higher against the US dollar. One Content Value Network coin can currently be bought for about $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00023042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00048987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.00 or 0.00629432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00067031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00025265 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Content Value Network Coin Profile

Content Value Network (CVNT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.