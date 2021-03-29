ContentBox (BOX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $592,511.00

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $592,511.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012563 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $274.12 or 0.00475631 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,418,382,470 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

