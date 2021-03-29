Contentos Price Tops $0.0409 (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Contentos coin can now be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Contentos has a total market cap of $120.38 million and $25.02 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Contentos has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00022641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00048842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.38 or 0.00624843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00066966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00024838 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,940,693,713 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

