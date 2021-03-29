Continental Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:CON) Shares Up 1%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:CON)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €112.65 ($132.53) and last traded at €111.95 ($131.71). 371,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 476,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at €110.80 ($130.35).

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is €119.18 and its 200-day moving average is €110.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion and a PE ratio of -23.27.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:CON)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.