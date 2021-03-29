Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,530 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,214 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 87,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLR opened at $26.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

CLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.35.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

