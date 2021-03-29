Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,616 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLR. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $26.72 on Monday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.35.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.