Copa (NYSE:CPA) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Copa (NYSE:CPA)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CPA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.40.

Get Copa alerts:

Shares of CPA opened at $80.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.51. Copa has a 52 week low of $34.09 and a 52 week high of $94.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copa will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after buying an additional 20,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth $960,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.