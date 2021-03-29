Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Core Laboratories worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,183,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,834,000 after acquiring an additional 503,379 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,047,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,774,000 after purchasing an additional 142,829 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 667,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,691,000 after purchasing an additional 139,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,617,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,408,000 after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth $1,942,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

NYSE CLB opened at $30.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. Core Laboratories’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.23%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

