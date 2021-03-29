Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Corvus Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CORVF)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.86. 111,162 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 68,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

The stock has a market cap of $230.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46.

About Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF)

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

