COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CICOY stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.38 and a beta of 1.71. COSCO SHIPPING has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $7.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

