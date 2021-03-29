Cosmos (OTCMKTS:COSM) Trading Up 0.9%

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61.

In other news, CEO Grigorios Siokas sold 115,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $109,715.50.

Cosmos Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical wholesaler primarily in the European Union. It imports, exports, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products, generic pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements. It also develops vitamins and food supplements under the Sky Life Premium brand name.

