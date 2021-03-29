COTI Hits Market Cap of $312.24 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. In the last seven days, COTI has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000812 BTC on major exchanges. COTI has a market cap of $312.24 million and approximately $106.98 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get COTI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00058879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00221131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.87 or 0.00943807 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00050899 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00078678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00029426 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.