Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Country Garden in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Cheung anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.35 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Country Garden from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Country Garden stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.57. Country Garden has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $35.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estae properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

