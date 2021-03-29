Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s share price rose 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.69 and last traded at $46.30. Approximately 47,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,770,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.53.

In other news, Director Lydia Jett bought 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at $999,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Coupang Company Profile (NYSE:CPNG)

There is no company description available for Coupang Inc

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.