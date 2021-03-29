Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Bought by Hazelview Securities Inc.

Hazelview Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the quarter. Cousins Properties accounts for about 1.5% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned 0.17% of Cousins Properties worth $8,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 485.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 81,706 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,082,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,256,000 after buying an additional 1,113,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,342,000 after buying an additional 55,582 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

CUZ has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

