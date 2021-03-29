COVA (COVA) Price Hits $0.0007

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. COVA has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $195,544.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, COVA has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00022833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00047788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.10 or 0.00610422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00066133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00024449 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA

COVA

