Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Covanta alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter valued at $93,980,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Covanta by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after acquiring an additional 614,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Covanta by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,332,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,407,000 after acquiring an additional 492,283 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Covanta by 157.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 768,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 470,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Covanta by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,686,000 after acquiring an additional 342,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVA opened at $13.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -66.62 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01. Covanta has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $15.56.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Covanta will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 457.14%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.