Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.82.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $172.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.74 and a 200 day moving average of $137.31. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $67.32 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 261.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.