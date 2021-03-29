Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Crane worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,747 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Crane by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,530,000 after buying an additional 548,719 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,618,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Crane by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,008,000 after buying an additional 238,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Crane by 357.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 272,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,145,000 after buying an additional 212,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CR opened at $94.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.98 and a beta of 1.65. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $95.90.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CR. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

