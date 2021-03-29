Cream (CRM) Market Capitalization Tops $49,255.66

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. In the last week, Cream has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Cream has a total market capitalization of $49,255.66 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,425.27 or 0.99961711 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00034470 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.09 or 0.00301302 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $210.67 or 0.00366719 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.96 or 0.00699698 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00092865 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001947 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

