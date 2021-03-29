Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,532,428 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 836,444 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.18% of Credicorp worth $415,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 28.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 81.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

NYSE:BAP traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.54. 2,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $172.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.28.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $944.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Credicorp from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.83.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.