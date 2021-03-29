Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the February 28th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

CRARY opened at $7.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.84.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. On average, analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crédit Agricole

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

