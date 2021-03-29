Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,107 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Colfax worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $840,126.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $85,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,563 shares of company stock worth $2,726,611. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

CFX opened at $44.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -897.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.31. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.20 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

