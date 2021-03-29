Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,037 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Xencor worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XNCR. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Xencor by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000.

Get Xencor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $42.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average is $43.83. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XNCR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $736,678.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,164 shares of company stock worth $920,837 over the last ninety days. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.