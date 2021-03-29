Credit Suisse AG Buys 10,905 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of TriNet Group worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 33.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 36,034 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the third quarter worth approximately $480,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 367.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 44,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 198.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNET opened at $78.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.74 and a 52 week high of $87.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 20,233 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $1,591,932.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,364,156.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward Griese sold 622 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $47,296.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,275 shares of company stock worth $10,719,369. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

