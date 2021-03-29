Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,715 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Avnet worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $600,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $6,850,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $557,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $41.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.