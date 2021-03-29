Credit Suisse AG Has $4.39 Million Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,675 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of The Chemours worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on The Chemours in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

NYSE:CC opened at $27.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 2.30. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $29.37.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

