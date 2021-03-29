Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 32,038 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,015,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,675,000 after buying an additional 78,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,877,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,727,000 after purchasing an additional 480,457 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 31.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,808,000 after purchasing an additional 196,966 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,469,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 92,823 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFG stock opened at $50.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average is $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $50.60.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $441.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.69 million. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

