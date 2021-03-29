Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,283 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Cannae worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cannae by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,603,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,344,000 after purchasing an additional 381,456 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cannae by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,878,000 after purchasing an additional 401,987 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cannae during the 4th quarter worth about $16,308,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 359,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after acquiring an additional 90,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 302,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $39.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $5.89. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.35 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. Cannae’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $397,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 289,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,517,742.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

