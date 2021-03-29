Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,962 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,962 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of LGI Homes worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LGIH. UBS Group began coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 13,410 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total transaction of $1,858,357.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,755,332.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Duncan S. Gage acquired 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.55 per share, with a total value of $95,872.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,847.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 69,752 shares of company stock valued at $9,597,510 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $151.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.90. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $151.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

