Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CS. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.
Credit Suisse Group stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,945,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.
Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.