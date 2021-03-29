Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CS. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,945,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 40.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 432.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 167,675 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 39.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,962,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,291,000 after acquiring an additional 550,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.