Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Down to $12.87

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.87, but opened at $11.40. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 474,732 shares.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.
The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31.
About Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)
Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.
