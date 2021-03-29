Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Down to $12.87

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.87, but opened at $11.40. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 474,732 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,923,000 after acquiring an additional 687,344 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 19,763 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

