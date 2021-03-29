CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) shot up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60. 5,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 2,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 million, a P/E ratio of 130.07 and a beta of -0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRMZ)

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive commercial credit reports covering both public and private companies worldwide. It includes feature detailed analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, and peer analyses. The company was founded in February 1977 and is headquartered in Valley Cottage, NY.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for CreditRiskMonitor.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CreditRiskMonitor.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.