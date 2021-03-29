Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Price Target Raised to GBX 320 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 20.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRST. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group cut Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 297.63 ($3.89).

CRST traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) on Monday, hitting GBX 405 ($5.29). 546,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,358. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 348.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 291.98. The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.43. Crest Nicholson has a one year low of GBX 159.85 ($2.09) and a one year high of GBX 416.97 ($5.45). The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

