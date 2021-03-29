CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 332,982 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of CRH worth $23,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,093,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 685,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,188,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 74,329 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 59,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 415,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,124,000 after purchasing an additional 42,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.04. 9,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,039. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.07. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.66%.

CRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.03.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

