Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lessened its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,858 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $11,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 108.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.79. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $133.80 and a 12-month high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.80.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

