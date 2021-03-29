Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Crown Castle International in a report released on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.56. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $173.29 on Monday. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $133.80 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.44 and its 200 day moving average is $160.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

