Crown (CRW) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $52,616.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last week, Crown has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and $52,616.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,373.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.06 or 0.00901212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.51 or 0.00359935 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00051946 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001866 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002783 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,856,862 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

