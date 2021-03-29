Crust (CRU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $118.39 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, Crust has traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar. One Crust coin can now be purchased for $72.89 or 0.00126300 BTC on major exchanges. Crust has a market cap of $118.39 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001403 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 131.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,149 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

