Crypto Sports Price Hits $0.42 on Top Exchanges (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $6,286.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000722 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 49.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.