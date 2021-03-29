CryptoBonusMiles 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $213,026.00 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. In the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $213,026.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00048658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.00 or 0.00620512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00066930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00027442 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CBM is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

