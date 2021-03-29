CryptoFlow One Day Volume Reaches $5,622.00 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $5,622.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00058886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.08 or 0.00221194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $542.36 or 0.00944048 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00050682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00078948 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00029419 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.