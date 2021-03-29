CryptoSoul (SOUL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3,719.00

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 29th. One CryptoSoul token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $808,593.66 and approximately $3,719.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.88 or 0.00248084 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00018248 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,207.99 or 0.03807102 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000108 BTC.

CryptoSoul Token Profile

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 285,104,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,609,123 tokens. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars.

