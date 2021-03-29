CT Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0669 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of CRT.UN stock traded down C$0.07 on Monday, reaching C$16.40. 157,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,733. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.02 and a twelve month high of C$16.51.

In related news, Director Dean Charles Mccann bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.48 per share, with a total value of C$309,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$309,600.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRT.UN. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.11.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

