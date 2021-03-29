Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.20.

CFR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $3,964,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,035,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $112.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.28 and a 200 day moving average of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $51.76 and a one year high of $119.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $357.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.61 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

